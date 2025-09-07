UN demads probe over killing of 63 civilians by Boko Haram in Borno

THE United Nations (UN) has condemned the alleged killing of 63 people in Borno State, by Boko Haram militants.

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 7, UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Mohamed Fall, urged Nigerian authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Recall that a fresh attack on Daral-Jamal, a community located along the Bama-Banki Road in the Sambisa Forest, on the evening of September 5 left five soldiers and 58 civilians dead.

The insurgents also burnt down over 20 houses, vehicles, foodstuff and other valuables belonging to the resettled Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Fall extended his condolences to the families of the victims and urged security agencies to apprehend those behind the heinous attack and ensure they are brought to justice without ddelay, calling for the immediate release of all abducted persons.

“I am deeply appalled and saddened by Friday’s reported killing of dozens of civilians in Darajamal Village, Bama Local Government Area (LGA), in Borno State in Northeast Nigeria. Civilians should never be a target!.

“Preliminary reports indicate that more than 50 civilians were killed when suspected members of a non-state armed group (NSAG) attacked Darajamal on the evening of 5 September. An unknown number of people were also allegedly abducted, with others fleeing with injuries. At least 28 houses were also reportedly burned during the attack. The number of casualties is expected to change as more information becomes available.

“On behalf of the United Nations in Nigeria, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed and those affected, and to the government and the people of Borno State and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

Fall highlighted that the recent civilian killings in the region serve as a stark reminder of the escalating violence and insecurity that have plagued Borno State this year.

“Multiple attacks against civilians have been recorded, leading to the deaths of hundreds of civilians in Borno alone. The attacks, ranging from targeted attacks on communities to internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, using improvised explosive devices, suicide bombings and other tactics, have targeted civilians, including farmers, fishermen, travellers and traders.

“Deadly attacks against civilians have also been recorded in neighbouring Adamawa and Yobe states, with a rural health centre, grain stores and a market among targeted areas,” he added.

The UN coordinator reiterated the appeal to all parties involved in the conflict to safeguard civilians and their property and to fully comply with international humanitarian and human rights laws.

“The UN reaffirms its commitment to continue supporting people affected by conflict to complement Government efforts,” he said.

The ICIR reported in May that Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, accused some Nigerian politicians and members of the armed forces of serving as informants and working with Boko Haram insurgents.

While outlining some of the challenges his state had encountered in its fight against insurgency, Zulum called on President Bola Tinubu to prioritise ground-level intelligence and heed professional advice from the military.