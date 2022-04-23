UN hosts World Press Freedom Day webinar

— 1 min read

THE United Nations Department of Global Communications, in collaboration with UNESCO, is hosting a webinar for the New York observance of World Press Freedom Day 2022, themed “Journalism Under Digital Siege.”

The webinar is slated for May 4, 2022.

Participants will examine the challenges to media viability in different regions and media sectors, identifying viable solutions without compromising integrity and editorial independence and exploring the importance of professional practices.

Journalists worldwide can participate in a webinar observing World Press Freedom Day.

In addition, the session will mark the 10th anniversary of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity and discuss the new challenges that the digital world brings to the safety of journalists.

The organiser says, “In 1993, the UN General Assembly proclaimed 3 May as World Press Freedom Day following a Recommendation adopted at the twenty-sixth session of UNESCO’s General Conference in 1991.

“It serves as an occasion to inform citizens of the violations of press freedom and remind governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom.”

Registration is free and ongoing. Interested applicants can register here.