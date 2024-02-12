UPDATED: Under Mohammed Adamu leadership, Police paid over N442 million for security equipment not supplied

THE Auditor-General of the Federation’s Report 2020 has accused the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) under Mohammed Adamu as Inspector-General of spending N442.2 million on security equipment that was not supplied.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Adamu as Police IG on January 15, 2019, replacing Ibrahim Kpotun Idris.

Adamu was IG until 2021.

According to the report, which covers 2020 but was released in December 2023 and made available to the public in 2024, the sum of N442,216,819.00 (Four hundred and forty-two million, two hundred and sixteen thousand, eight hundred and nineteen naira) was paid to four contractors in 2020.

The report said the action of the NPF overstepped Paragraph 708 of the Financial Regulations (FR) 2009, which stated, “On no account should payment be made for services not yet performed or for goods not yet supplied.”

The report stated that the payments were in respect of contracts awarded in 2018 for the supply of aircraft surveillance system (drone), configuration of secured ground-to-air base, Vehicular Trans Receiver Equipment system for the Nigeria Police, supply of 15 Motorola Digital Communication Terminals and upgrade of a computerised E-Staff list.

It added that the completion period of four weeks for the setting up and upgrade of the computerised staff list phase 1 and the supply of aircraft surveillance system (drone) and components were yet to be delivered in August 2021 despite full payment, “And despite the non-completion of the project, a completion certificate reference no: CB:1080/DICT/IT/FHQ/ABJ/V.4/58, was issued on the 20th December 2018.”

It noted that the anomalies could be attributed to weaknesses in the internal control system at the NPF headquarters in Abuja.

The report recommends that the Inspector-General of Police should do the following:

1. Account to the Public Accounts Committees of the National Assembly, the sum of N442,216,819.00 (Four hundred and forty-two million, two hundred and sixteen thousand, eight hundred and nineteen naira) being payment for security equipment not supplied.

2. Recover and remit to the Treasury the sum of N442,216,819.00.

3. Forward evidence of remittance to the Public Accounts Committees of the National Assembly and

Otherwise, sanctions relating to payment for jobs not executed and assets paid for but not collected as prescribed in paragraphs 3104(iii) and 3109 of the Financial Regulations 2009, respectively, should apply.

N1.1 billion paid for ICT equipment without approval

The report also accused the NPF of payment for ICT equipment without approval from the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to the tune of N1.1 billion.

According to the report, this act violates Paragraph 4 of the Establishment Circular Ref. No. 59736/S.2/C.II/125, dated August 31, 2018, which states that “For the avoidance of doubt, MDAs and other government establishments are to relate with and obtain prior approval from National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) for the implementation of Information Technology (IT) projects as well as the procurement of locally assembled IT components.”

Unsubstantiated payment of N14.5 million for Human Resources Software

The Auditor-General’s report stated that the payment of N14.5 million for Human Resources software violates Paragraph 708 of the Financial Regulations (FR) 2009, which said that “On no account should payment be made for services not yet performed or goods not yet supplied.”

“Furthermore, paragraph 415 of the FR 2009 added, “The federal government requires all officers responsible for expenditure to exercise due economy. Money must not be spent merely because it has been voted.”

The ICIR reports that the report also indicted Tanko Muhammad-led Supreme Court of the unauthorised sale of landed properties.

The ICIR published several reports from the damning documents released by the Auditor-General over the years, emphasising the need to ensure transparency and accountability in government.

UPDATE: The report was updated to reflect 442 million and not 442 billion.