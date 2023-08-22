UNESCO-UNEVOC Skills in Action Photo contest calls for application

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Photo contest: Image by Abel Alemseged via Pexel.
Photo contest: Image by Abel Alemseged via Pexel.
Joshua Ovorumu
Joshua Ovorumu

PHOTOGRAPHERS interested in youth skills, whether amateur or professional, are welcome to enter the UNESCO-UNEVOC Skills in Action Photo Competition.

The photo entry or submission applicant must be at least 18 years old.

It should show the innovative elements of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in the photos submitted for the photo contest.

The theme for this year is “Skilling Youth for the Future.” Entries should highlight one or more of the following: photos underlining green jobs and skills, photos highlighting the digitisation of training and work, and photographs highlighting the significance of ensuring equal access to high-quality TVET, regardless of gender, ethnicity, nationality, or disability.

The first to third winners of the Skills in Action Photo Competition 2023 will each win USD 750, USD 500, and USD 350.The deadline for the submission of the application is August 31, 2023. Interested Individuals can apply here

Joshua Ovorumu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

-Advertisement-

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.