UNESCO-UNEVOC Skills in Action Photo contest calls for application

PHOTOGRAPHERS interested in youth skills, whether amateur or professional, are welcome to enter the UNESCO-UNEVOC Skills in Action Photo Competition.

The photo entry or submission applicant must be at least 18 years old.

It should show the innovative elements of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in the photos submitted for the photo contest.

The theme for this year is “Skilling Youth for the Future.” Entries should highlight one or more of the following: photos underlining green jobs and skills, photos highlighting the digitisation of training and work, and photographs highlighting the significance of ensuring equal access to high-quality TVET, regardless of gender, ethnicity, nationality, or disability.

The first to third winners of the Skills in Action Photo Competition 2023 will each win USD 750, USD 500, and USD 350.The deadline for the submission of the application is August 31, 2023. Interested Individuals can apply here