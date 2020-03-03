Four UNIABUJA students in police net over forgery of NECO results

THE National Examinations Council (NECO) said it had handed over four students of the University of Abuja to the Nigeria Police force in Minna, Niger state capital over forgery of result.

According to NECO, the four students were initially handed over to the council by the management of Uniabuja following a verification of their NECO results.

The four students, Effiong Theresa Etim; Solomon Victor; Abdulkabir Mohammad and Yakubu Joy Adama are set to be arraigned before the court for allegedly forging their National Examinations Council (NECO) results to gain admission into the institution.

An official of the council said the students are likely to be arraigned before the end of the week following a failed attempt to arrange them on Monday before a magistrate court in Wuse zone 2 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Chijioke Chigozie, a police prosecutor told newsmen on Monday that 9 students have been arrested for the same offence but investigations are still ongoing.

The charge against the four students read that: “On the 18, October 2019, the registrar of the University of Abuja laid a complaint to the AIG zone 7 headquarters Abuja for investigation.

“It revealed that you Effiong Theresa Etim with June 2017 NECO SSC no 501569013, Solomon Victor June 2017 NECO SSC no: 10506512111, Abdulkabir Mohammad with June 2012 NECO SSC no: 105016543 and Yakubu Joy Adama with June 2016 NECO SSC no: 597472720.

“That these certificates upon which you gained admission or sought admission into the University of Abuja are forged certificates. You are thereby suspected to have committed the above offense”