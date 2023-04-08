29.1 C
UNICAL to sanction students over short skirts, braless tops, others

Education
Mustapha Usman
Mustapha Usman
The University of Calabar. Credit: Facebook

THE University of Calabar (UNICAL), Cross River State, has vowed to punish any student or staff member found guilty of indecent dressing.

The University said anyone dressed in short skirts, braless tops, sleeveless shirts and other revealing dresses would no longer be allowed entry into the school premises. 

This was disclosed in a statement by the University SERVICOM Director Prof Patrick Egaga on Friday, April 9.

The development, according to Egaga, is as a result of an increase in indecent, provocative and unofficial dressing, mostly by students and some female staff of the institution.

Describing indecent dressings, Egaga noted that short skirts or gowns above the knee, bikinis, sleeveless tops, bums shorts amongst others would not be tolerated on campus from Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Parts of the statement read, “Specifically, short skirts or gowns above the knee, open backs, crap tops, braless tops and gowns, spaghetti finger, sleeveless tops and gowns, bikinis, see-through, transparent, apparels and revealing contours are no longer tolerated on campus.

“Others are handless gowns, bum shorts revealing laps, slit skirts, body hugs, V-necks exposing breasts, tubes, strip-less, rag jeans, shorts above the knee, sleeveless shirts, singlets, lingerie, sagged trousers and others.

“All of these will no longer be tolerated on campus with effect from Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Consequently, any student or staff clad in regalia or paraphernalia mentioned will be denied effective access into any of the university facilities or be appropriately sanctioned. A combined security and administrative task force will be constituted to monitor compliance.”

Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

