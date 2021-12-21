34.1 C
Abuja

UNICAL VC suspends female law student over alleged theft

Amos ABBA
The University of Calabar. Credit: Facebook

VICE-CHANCELLOR of University of Calabar Florence Obi has suspended a female student of the Faculty of Law of the institution over alleged theft.

The suspension was conveyed in a letter signed on Tuesday in Calabar by the university’s Registrar Gabriel Egbe, and addressed to the student.

The suspension is coming on the heels of a report received by the vice-chancellor on November 23, alleging that the student sneaked into Room 102 of the female hostel and took away an iPhone XS.

Checks by The ICIR reveal that the cost of an iPhone XS model ranges from N275,000 to N380,000.

However, this is the second suspension the management of the school has embarked on this year, after granting the immediate suspension from duty of the Director of Unical Medical Centre, Leku Ador, for carrying out a surgical operation on a patient without a CT scan to determine the nature of treatment required. The process led to the death of the patient.

The law student had acknowledged the offence after initially denying it. The phone was eventually retrieved from her residence in Calabar Municipality.

“The Vice-Chancellor, according to the letter, expressed her displeasure with the act of illegality and has approved her suspension from studies to allow for a full-scale investigation into the matter,” the letter read.

The letter further warned the suspended student to stay away from all academic activities with effect from the first semester of the 2022/2023 academic session.

The letter also urged her to appear before the Students’ Disciplinary Committee whenever she would be invited to defend herself.

“The Dean of the Faculty of Law and other relevant authorities, according to the letter, are to ensure full compliance with this directive,” the letter added.

Amos Abba is a journalist with the International Center for Investigative Reporting, ICIR, who believes that courageous investigative reporting is the key to social justice and accountability in the society.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

