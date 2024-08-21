UNICEF accuses Sokoto communities of selling nutrition supplements

THE United Nations Children Fund’s (UNICEF) has condemned the sales of nutrition supplements in Sokoto State.

The UNICEF’s chief of field office in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, Micheal Juma, made the remark during the quarterly policymakers’ meeting of the organisation on Wednesday, August 21, in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the state deputy governor, Idris Gobir, and the commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Balarabe Kadadi, were among the government officials who attended the meeting.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





Represented by Abraham Mahama, the UNICEF chief stated that the nutrition supplements were provided by donors and distributed to healthcare centres in different communities aimed at enhancing the lives of malnourished children.

He said the supplements were sold openly in markets while an investigation by UNICEF revealed that some personnel stocked cartons of supplements with stones and other items to conceal the act.

He regretted that the products failed to get to the people who needed them but were hijacked by unscrupulous persons who diverted them for pecuniary gains.

He further urged the Sokoto State government to appoint a statistician-general who would ensure that data collection is fast-tracked, preserved and disseminated in line with modern trends.