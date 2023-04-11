United Nations Foundation offers press fellowship

THE United Nations Foundation’s Universal Access Project is inviting applications for its press fellowship to Women Deliver 2023 conference.

The programme is slated to take place in Kigali, Rwanda from July 17, 2023, to July 20, 2023.

The fellowship focuses on sexual and reproductive health rights and justice.

Women Deliver 2023 is the world’s largest conference on gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women.

Applicants must be interested in global sexual and reproductive health issues, international development, United States foreign policy and the United Nations.

The fellowship covers travel, food, and lodging costs for the duration of the conference and any site visits.

Journalists working for media outlets in the US can apply for a press fellowship.

The deadline for the submission applications is April 27, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.