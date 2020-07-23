Unpaid N-Power beneficiaries’ account details exist with other MDAs, says minister

THE Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, SADIYA Farouq, said N-Power beneficiaries are unable to receive their allowances because their account details exist in other federal agencies’ records.

Farouq said this in a statement released on Thursday signed by the Deputy Director of Information in the ministry, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya.

According to the minster, following the receipt of reports of non-payment, the ministry wrote to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) who said that out of the list of 516,600 beneficiaries only 502,580 were paid.

Farouq said in the statement that the OAGF response to the letter stated that 14,020 beneficiaries were not paid because their account details exist in other federal agencies.

“However, after receiving a complaint of non-payment by some beneficiaries who did same through the ministry, the OAGF (GIFMIS) officially wrote informing the ministry that out of a total of Five Hundred and Sixteen Thousand, Six Hundred (516,600) N-Power beneficiaries data sent to OAGF for migration in April 2020, only a total of Five Hundred and Two Thousand, Five Hundred and Eighty (502,580) data have successfully migrated to the GIFMIS platform.

“While a total of Fourteen Thousand and Twenty (14,020) beneficiaries were returned because the beneficiaries’ account details already exist in other MDAs, which is against the established rule of the N-Power Programme. This is verifiable,” the statement read.

The ICIR had reported that some beneficiaries of the scheme said after fulfilling all requirements, their stipends have not been paid for four months.

The unpaid beneficiaries lamented about their living conditions during the state lockdown on account of COVID-19.