US-Iran ceasefire under strain as Trump vows response to helicopter shootdown

UNITED States President Donald Trump’s decision to retaliate after Iran allegedly shot down his country’s Apache helicopter while it was patrolling the Strait of Hormuz has put the fragile ceasefire between the two nations under threat.

In a post on social media on Tuesday, Trump said the two pilots on the jet survived unharmed after it went down near Oman’s coast, noting that a US military drone later rescued the crew.

“I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured,” Trump said on his Truth Social.

He described the development as an attack that required a response, raising fresh concerns about the fragile ceasefire and ongoing efforts to reach truce between Washington and Tehran, following months of war.

Reacting to the claim, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi did not directly confirm or deny involvement but warned that foreign military forces operating near Iran’s territory risked accidents or being caught in crossfire.

Araghchi warned that foreign military forces operating near Iranian territory to leave the region following Trump’s remarks.

IAraghchi stressed that the Strait of Hormuz is not international waters but a shared waterway between Iran and Oman, adding that maritime boundaries in the area are clearly defined.

“Foreign forces operating close to our territory are constantly exposed to risks arising from their own mistakes, accidents, or the possibility of being caught in crossfire,” Araghchi said.

He noted that Iran’s armed forces remained on high alert to respond to any violation of the country’s airspace, territorial waters, or land borders.

He urged foreign forces to withdraw from the region, stating that doing so would be the best way to reduce tensions and avoid attacks.

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While reiterating Tehran’s preference for diplomacy, the Iranian minister added that the country was prepared to respond through other means if necessary.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, with clashes continuing between Iran and Israel, as Israeli strikes on the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on Tuesday, reportedly killed at least eight people, marking one of the deadliest attacks on the city since fighting began on February 28 this year.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical global shipping route, carrying a significant share of the world’s oil and gas exports, while ongoing hostilities continue to threaten regional stability and international energy markets.