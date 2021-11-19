34.8 C
Abuja

US Secretary of State Blinken lists obstacles to democracy in Africa

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe
Anthony Blinken

Related

1min read

UNITED States Secretary Of State Anthony Blinken, who is currently visiting Nigeria, has listed obstacles to democracy in Africa and urged African leaders to strengthen democratic governance and allow citizens’ rights.

Blinken addressed representatives at the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) in Abuja on Friday.

He said, “We must strengthen democracy. This is a critical moment. Authoritarianism is on the rise around the world, technology is being used to silence dissent and prosecute citizens.

“Meanwhile, governments are becoming less transparent, corruption is growing. In many places, elections are flashpoints for violence and the pandemic has accelerated many of these trends.”

The US secretary of state listed some of the trends plaguing African democracy: “We see this happening across Africa, leaders rigging elections, exploiting social grievances to gain and maintain power, arresting opposition figures, cracking down on the media and allowing security services to enforce pandemic restrictions with brutality. Many Africans are now living under this partial authoritarian governance.”

He also urged African countries to step up response to climate change.

“We have to step up our response to climate. This pandemic has revealed how vulnerable all of us are; we have to seize the opportunity to strengthen global health security.”

- Advertisement -

“On this, the United States and the countries of Africa are uniquely well-positioned to lead because we spend decades working together to improve health across the continent,” he added.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari had a meeting with Blinken on Thursday at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

National News

US Secretary of State Blinken lists obstacles to democracy in Africa

UNITED States Secretary Of State Anthony Blinken, who is currently visiting Nigeria, has listed...
News

Over 77,000 sign petition to jail Buhari over Lekki Toll Gate killings

A PETITION seeking to jail President Muhammadu Buhari over the shooting of #EndSARS protesters...
Media News

Columbia University offers business journalism fellowship

THE Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism is inviting applications for its Knight-Bagehot Fellowship in...
Education

Abuja teachers return to class, call off five-day warning strike

TEACHERS in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, under the Nigeria Union of Teachers...
Climate Change

NNPC embarks on new fossil fuel deals despite Buhari’s energy transition commitments

THE Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has finalised investment commitments in fossil fuel in...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleOver 77,000 sign petition to jail Buhari over Lekki Toll Gate killings

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.