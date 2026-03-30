 US signals visa restrictions review for Nigeria

THE United States Mission to Nigeria has said visa restrictions are not permanent, travel policies remain under review and can be eased if security and identity management standards improve.

In a statement shared on X on Monday, March 30, the mission noted that strengthening systems around screening, vetting, and information-sharing would enhance global safety, suggesting that Nigeria could see changes in its status if it meets required benchmarks.

“Visa restrictions are not permanent, and travel policies are subject to review. Strengthening security and information-sharing standards for screening, vetting, identity management, and immigration make all of us collectively safer,” the statement read.

Analysts said that Washington appears to be encouraging Nigeria to strengthen its systems in areas such as identity management, border control and migration tracking, and data sharing on travellers and security risks, noting that this positions the restrictions less as punitive measures and more as leverage to push reforms.

Indicating that whether the restrictions are eased will likely depend on how quickly Nigeria addresses the concerns raised by US authorities and rebuilds confidence in its travel documentation and security processes.

The development comes amid growing concerns over a travel policy introduced by former US President Donald Trump in December 2025, which placed Nigeria on a list of countries facing partial entry restrictions into the United States.

On December 16, 2025, the White House announced a sweeping expansion of US travel restrictions affecting dozens of countries. Nigeria was not fully banned but placed under partial restrictions, limiting Nigerians’ entry for several visa categories, including B-1/B-2 business and tourism visas, and F, M, and J student visas, citing concerns over national security, visa overstays, and gaps in identity verification systems.

Nigeria was grouped among about 15 countries facing partial restrictions, while others, mostly in Africa and the Middle East, faced outright bans.

The US government argued that the move was necessary due to “persistent deficiencies” in screening and information-sharing frameworks among affected countries.

Washington cited terrorism threats, religious violence, and instability as part of the broader justification for tightening immigration controls involving Nigeria.

In late December 2025, US forces conducted coordinated airstrikes with Nigerian authorities targeting Islamic State militants in Sokoto State, a few days after recalling several ambassadors across Africa, including its envoy to Nigeria, Richard Mills Jr.

The recall was part of a wider policy shift by the Trump administration affecting nearly 30 diplomats globally, aimed at restructuring the foreign service and installing new envoys aligned with its agenda.

Following his departure in January 2026, the US embassy in Abuja has since been led by a chargé d’affaires, reflecting a temporary downgrade in diplomatic representation.