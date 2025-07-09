US slashes visa validity for Nigerians

THE United States Department of State has announced that non-immigrant visas issued to Nigerian citizens will now be single-entry and valid for three months.

In a statement released on its official X handle on Tuesday, July 8, the US Embassy in Abuja noted that the new visa restrictions took immediate effect.

“The U.S. Department of State updated its reciprocal nonimmigrant visa policy. Effective today, most nonimmigrant & non-official visas for Nigerian citizens will be single-entry with 3-month validity,” it said.

The embassy also clarified that all US non-immigrant visas issued before July 8, 2025, would remain valid and unchanged.

“Nigerian travellers are encouraged to respect and adhere to the terms of their visas, and ensure travel documents are authentic, accurate, and up to date,” it said.

The statement highlighted that the change was part of the Department’s global visa reciprocity process, which the embassy described as an ongoing exercise subject to review at any time, including changes to the number of permitted entries and the length of visa validity.

“US visa criteria and standards are designed to protect the integrity of US immigration systems; these standards are based on global technical and security benchmarks,” it explained.

The embassy stressed that the US Mission was collaborating with Nigerian authorities to meet the required benchmarks.

“These standard criteria include: secure travel documents, ensuring countries issue secure travel documents with verified traveller identities, Visa overstay management: Implementing measures to limit overstays by travellers on US visas, and Information sharing: Sharing relevant security and/or criminal record information to protect public safety.

“The United States values its longstanding relationship with Nigeria and remains committed to expanding our partnership based on mutual respect, shared security priorities, and economic opportunity, keeping both our countries safer and stronger,” it added.

The ICIR reported that President Donald Trump signed a proclamation last month prohibiting citizens of 12 countries from entering the US, citing the need to safeguard the nation against “foreign terrorists” and other potential security threats.

The order was to take effect on June 9, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. EDT (0401 GMT). Visas issued before that date would remain valid and would not be revoked.