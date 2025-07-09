back to top

US slashes visa validity for Nigerians

Reading time: 1 mins
Diaspora News
US Embassy in Nigeria logo
US Embassy in Nigeria logo
Nanji Nandang VENLEY
Nanji Nandang VENLEY

THE United States Department of State has announced that non-immigrant visas issued to Nigerian citizens will now be single-entry and valid for three months.

In a statement released on its official X handle on Tuesday, July 8, the US Embassy in Abuja noted that the new visa restrictions took immediate effect.

“The U.S. Department of State updated its reciprocal nonimmigrant visa policy. Effective today, most nonimmigrant & non-official visas for Nigerian citizens will be single-entry with 3-month validity,” it said.

The embassy also clarified that all US non-immigrant visas issued before July 8, 2025, would remain valid and unchanged.

“Nigerian travellers are encouraged to respect and adhere to the terms of their visas, and ensure travel documents are authentic, accurate, and up to date,” it said.

The statement highlighted that the change was part of the Department’s global visa reciprocity process, which the embassy described as an ongoing exercise subject to review at any time, including changes to the number of permitted entries and the length of visa validity.

“US visa criteria and standards are designed to protect the integrity of US immigration systems; these standards are based on global technical and security benchmarks,” it explained.

The embassy stressed that the US Mission was collaborating with Nigerian authorities to meet the required benchmarks.


     

     

    “These standard criteria include: secure travel documents, ensuring countries issue secure travel documents with verified traveller identities, Visa overstay management: Implementing measures to limit overstays by travellers on US visas, and Information sharing: Sharing relevant security and/or criminal record information to protect public safety.

    “The United States values its longstanding relationship with Nigeria and remains committed to expanding our partnership based on mutual respect, shared security priorities, and economic opportunity, keeping both our countries safer and stronger,” it added.

    Read Also:

    “Is this fake news or a joke?”, Nigerians react to FG’s admission offer to Ukraine returnees
    152 stranded Nigerians evacuated from Libya
    2023 ‘japa’ goal: Here are 10 things you must do before you relocate from Nigeria
    2023: US to impose visa restrictions of promoters of violence

    The ICIR reported that President Donald Trump signed a proclamation last month prohibiting citizens of 12 countries from entering the US, citing the need to safeguard the nation against “foreign terrorists” and other potential security threats.

    The order was to take effect on June 9, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. EDT (0401 GMT). Visas issued before that date would remain valid and would not be revoked.

    Author Page

    Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement