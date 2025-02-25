US strips UK, Taiwan of visa waiver, Nigeria, others remain ineligible

THE United States (US) has once again excluded Nigeria and other African countries from its 2025 Visa Waiver Programme (VWP) as part of policy updates on permit eligibility and other travel regulations.

The US Department of State recently announced a revised list of eligible countries and new travel policies, excluding African countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa. Under the updated list, no African country is granted visa-free entry.

Citizens from 40 countries can now travel to the US without a visa for business, tourism, and transit travel for up to 90 days in the latest policy.

While the United Kingdom (UK) and Taiwan previously eligible were left out of the programme, they could benefit if they meet certain conditions.

However, Romania made the list as a new entrant this year, highlighting the U.S. government’s emphasis on strengthening diplomatic ties and prioritising nations with robust border security.

About the VWP

According to the US Bureau of Consular Affairs website, the VWP allows most citizens of countries cleared for the programme to travel to the US for tourism or business for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa.

The agency said eligible individuals could apply for an electronic system for travel authorisation (ESTA) before departure instead of going through a lengthy visa process.

Nigeria has never been part of the US VWP, because the programme primarily includes countries with strong security protocols, low visa overstay rates, and reciprocal travel arrangements with the US.