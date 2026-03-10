US warns citizens in Nigeria of terror threat

THE United States Government has warned its citizens in Nigeria of a possible terrorist threat targeting US diplomatic facilities and American-affiliated schools, as tensions continue to soar amid ongoing Middle East crisis.

In a security alert issued late Monday, the US Embassy in Abuja advised American nationals to exercise heightened caution when visiting US facilities, including the embassy in Abuja and the US Consulate General in Lagos, as well as schools and institutions associated with the US.

“Threat to US facilities and schools: The US Embassy in Abuja informs US citizens of a possible terrorist threat against US facilities and US affiliated schools in Nigeria. The Embassy recommends that US citizens take additional precautions when traveling to the US Embassy, the US Consulate General in Lagos, and US affiliated schools, to include varying times and routes.

“Increasing awareness of your surroundings, avoiding predictable routines, and reviewing general security precautions with your family can help reduce your risk,” the statement read.

The embassy said the warning was prompted by intelligence indicating a potential terrorist threat against US interests, though officials did not disclose specific details about the nature of the risk. It urged American citizens to remain vigilant, limit unnecessary movements near US government facilities and monitor local media for updates as the situation evolves.

“Be aware of your surroundings, keep a low profile, review your personal security plans, vary your regular routes, keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency, stay alert in public places, avoid crowds and demonstrations, familiarize yourself with emergency exits when entering buildings. For additional information about threats and risks to travelers in Nigeria, please visit the Nigeria Country Information page on travel.state.gov,” it added.

This alert comes amid heightened global tensions following coordinated strikes by the US and Israel against Iran, which have raised fears of retaliation or unrest in several countries.

Diplomatic missions in Nigeria have been on increased alert since the escalation of hostilities, with security officials monitoring possible demonstrations and threats that could target Western interests.

The warning also follows a series of pro-Iran demonstrations in parts of Nigeria, particularly in the northern region where there is a sizable Shi’ite Muslim population with ideological ties to Iran.

On Tuesday, March 3, members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, commonly referred to as Shi’ites, staged a peaceful protest in Potiskum and Nguru Local Government Areas of Yobe State. The protesters condemned the reported killing of Ayatollah Khamenei, describing him as a revered spiritual leader.

The group also protested in Niger, Sokoto, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe and Lagos states, condemning what it described as joint US–Israel aggression against Iran. During a procession in Niger State on Sunday, led by IMN leader Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, demonstrators waved Iranian flags and chanted solidarity slogans, vowing continued resistance.

The ICIR reported on March 4 that security was tight across Nigeria’s capital following a planned protest by Shi’ite members. The IMN had announced plans to stage demonstrations in Abuja in solidarity with Iran following coordinated US–Israel strikes that Iranian media confirmed led to Khamenei’s death.