Uzodinma seeks N32b refunds on federal roads, says Imo in ‘financial distress’

GOVERNOR of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma says the state is in financial distress and would require a refund from the Federal Government of over N32 billion reportedly spent on federal roads in the state.

Uzodinma disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House.

He explained that the said amount was utilised by his predecessors on federal roads in the state.

Uzodinma, who noted that the funds if released would assist in clearing both salary and pension arrears said the president had listen to him.

“In Imo, we do not know again which one is federal road or state-owned. We do every road like the Akokwa/Orlu road which we have fixed and dualised,” he told State House Correspondents after the meeting.

He, however, acknowledged that the Owerri/Port-Harcourt road is in a dilapidated state while calling for cooperation between the Federal Government and stakeholders on matters concerning the road.

The immediate former governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha had on September 6, 2019, had flagged off urban and comprehensive roads rehabilitation across the state.

At the time, Ihedioha said the exercise was aimed at alleviating the sufferings of road users, and beautify the environment.

Owerri/ Orlu/ Akokwa road was part of the roads and he noted that the Federal Government was engaged in a discussion for its construction.

The 81-kilometre urban roads project was reported to cost N23.4 billion.

Uzodinma’s predecessors were Achike Udenwa (1999 to 2007), Ikedi Ohakim (2007 to 2011), Rochas Okorocha (2011 to 2019) and Emeka Ihedioha who governed for seven months before the supreme court replaced him.