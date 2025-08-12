back to top

ValueJet takes over operations of Cross River state airline

Reading time: 1 mins
Business and Economy
Cross River state-owned aircraft
Cross River state-owned airline, Cally Air. Source: TheCable
Ehime ALEX
Ehime ALEX

VALUEJET airline said it had entered into a sub-lease and operational services agreement with the Cross River state-owned airline, Cally Air.

The agreement would allow the airline to manage and operate two Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jets on behalf of Cally Air.

The leases will be formally held by ValueJet through the airline’s Air Operator Certificate (AOC).

Commenting on the sub-lease agreement, the Managing Director of ValueJet, Omololu Oladapo Majekodunmi, was reported on Tuesday, August 12, to have said, “We are pleased to partner with Cally Air and Cross River State to bring the two CRJ1000s into commercial service quickly and safely.

“This arrangement leverages ValueJet’s regional operations experience to expand reliable connectivity for travellers to and from locations within and outside Nigeria,” he added.

In a statement posted on Cross River State’s official Facebook page, the state Commissioner for Aviation, Imah Eno Utum, noted that “while the two aircraft, Boeing 747, earlier acquired by the immediate past government of Senator Ben Ayade, are being operated by Aero Contractors.

“The newly procured Bombardier CRJ1000 would be operated by Valuejet Airline, pending when the state government secures an Air operational Certification to operate as an independent airline,” Utum added.

Cally Air is the Cross River State Government’s state-owned airline.

It initially partnered with a domestic airline but has now gone into a sub-lease operational services deal with ValueJet to provide operational support.

In July this year, Cross River State took delivery of the first two leased CRJ1000ERs, marking the type’s return to active service on the African continent.

Read Also:

Inside the legal questions over Wasiu Ayinde’s airport tarmac standoff, pilot suspensions

ValueJet has recently been in the news for a breach of safety protocol by its pilots.


     

     

    The incident happened at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday, August 5. The ICIR had reported.

    It occurred as a result of ValueJet pilots’ negligence in the safe procedure and a popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde, known as K1 De Ultimate,’s unruly behaviour at the airport.

    As a result, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had to take enforcement action against the ValueJet pilot, Oluranti Ogoyi and the co-pilot, Ivan Oloba, suspending their licences with immediate effect.

    The aviation authority further placed the musician on a ‘no-fly’ list pending a thorough investigation into the matter.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement