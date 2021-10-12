VIDEO: Can women farmers survive the odds?

— 1min read

The women play a vital role in food production. However, the lockdown imposed by the Nigerian government due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 negatively impacted them.

This came at a time when smallholder women farmers across the country were facing serious challenges to access farm inputs and women-friendly equipment to increase their productivity.

This project took several months as reporters from 17 newsrooms across the country visited multiple communities in Niger, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Lagos, Anambra, Oyo and the F.C.T to hear from smallholder women-farmers themselves.