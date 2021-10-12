24.8 C
VIDEO: Can women farmers survive the odds?

AN estimated 70 percent of agricultural produce in Nigeria is produced by smallholder farmers, majority of whom are women.

The women play a vital role in food production. However, the lockdown imposed by the Nigerian government due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 negatively impacted them.

This came at a time when smallholder women farmers across the country were facing serious challenges to access farm inputs and women-friendly equipment to increase their productivity.

This project took several months as reporters from 17 newsrooms across the country visited multiple communities in Niger, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Lagos, Anambra, Oyo and the F.C.T to hear from smallholder women-farmers themselves.

 

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

