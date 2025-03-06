Video does not show Atiku dancing at Wizkid’s concert

AN X user, @Innocent_Zikky, has posted a video showing a man dancing at a party with a claim that it shows former Nigeria’s Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, dancing at a music show hosted by the Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly called Wizkid.

He posted the video with a caption thus: “You remember when Atiku attended Wizkid’s show?“

The post has garnered over 320,000 views with more than 7,000 likes, over 600 reposts and over 300 bookmarks as of March 5, 2025.

Similarly, another X account, @MachalaDoctor, also posted the same video with another caption that read:

“Former vice president of Nigeria Atiku Vibing to Wizkid in his Tottenham concert .”

The post has also gained some traction on the X platform.

CLAIM

Video shows Atiku Abubakar dancing at a Wizkid concert.

THE FINDINGS

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is MISLEADING, as the man in the video is not Atiku Abubakar while the Wizkid concert was held in July 2023 and not recently.

Our fact-checker ran a keyword search with “atiku at wizkid concert” on the X platform and the results show that the same X account had earlier posted the video in May 2024 and again in June 2024.

Another X user, @shegzedon, also posted the same video in June 2024 with another misleading caption that read: “Atiku at Wizkid’s Tottenham concert.”

The video was attributed to the Wizkid concert, “More Love, Less Ego,” which was held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on July 29, 2023. There’s no publicly available record that shows that Atiku attended the concert.

Further analysis of the man’s facial features in the video revealed that he is not the former vice president. Atiku Abubakar has a narrow, slightly elongated nose, whereas the man in the video has a broader nose.

Additionally, Atiku is taller, while the man in the video has a stockier physique. The man’s appearance also suggests he is younger, in contrast to Atiku, who is already 78 years old.

THE VERDICT

The claim that the video shows Atiku Abubakar dancing at a Wizkid concert is MISLEADING; the man in the video is a completely different person while the Wizkid concert was held in July 2023 and not recently.

This report is republished from the FactCheckHub