Video does NOT show renewed hope billboard inside INEC office

A VIRAL video circulating on social media claims that a “Renewed Hope” billboard associated with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s campaign is located inside an office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers State.

The poster expressed concern that INEC, a body expected to remain neutral and unbiased, was hosting partisan campaign materials.

A verified x user, @AsakyGRN made the post on April 16, 2026. The audio in the video says:

“Inside INEC and you’re seeing renewed hope. This is INEC in River State with motors packed inside. ADC and PDP own no dey, only Tinubu own dey. What is this telling you?”

As of April 16, the post has garnered over 100,000 views, 3,000 likes and 2,000 reposts with comments doubting the integrity of INEC ahead of the presidential election.

CLAIM

video shows a “Renewed Hope” billboard inside an INEC office in Rivers State.

FINDINGS

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is FALSE.

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The building featured in the video is not an INEC office. Instead, it is the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Secretariat located at 246 Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

Analysis by The FactCheckHub of public records and media archives confirms that this building was donated by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to serve as a campaign secretariat for President Tinubu’s renewed hope movement.

Channels Television documented the official commissioning of the secretariat in Port Harcourt by Wike on Friday, January 30, 2026. Months before this claim surfaced.

VERDICT

The claim that a renewed hope billboard is inside an INEC office is FALSE. The building shown in the video is the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Secretariat in Port Harcourt, which was donated by Nyesom Wike for campaign purposes and inaugurated on January 30, 2026.

This report is republished from the FactCheckHub. You can read the original here.