Vote-buying prominent in Ondo West but party agents are discreet

By Seun DUROJAIYE
The young man in red jersey here is Dotun Makinde, a party agent of ZLP. He’s telling voters to vote his candidate for a cash reward. CREDIT: The ICIR

Seun DUROJAIYE reporting from Ondo State

VOTERS in a number of polling units in Ondo West LGA, under Ondo Central constituency, have reported being offered money in exchange for their votes.

While casting his vote, Olusegun Mimiko, former Ondo State governor disclosed that he has heard of cases of vote-buying but refused to confirm the locations where these were occurring.

Speaking to The ICIR, Segun Lawan, a voter in polling unit 27, ward 7, Ondo West LGA accuses the APC of paying voters N5,000 in exchange for their votes.

“If I’m lying let my life become ruined, APC is giving voters N5,000 here’.

Dotun Makinde, ZLP party agent, seeing speaking with other voters. CREDIT: The ICIR

However, the party agent representing the ward, who didn’t give his name denied the allegation, saying it’s a complete falsehood.

At the polling unit 009, ward 7, Ondo West, LGA, voters were heard discussing getting ‘alerts’. One of the voters who quickly walked away upon sighting this reporter said: “If I don’t get the alert, I won’t vote.”

A ZLP party agent who identified himself as Makinde Doyin has been seen making suspicious moves, including speaking to voters and standing close to the ballot box as voters exercise their rights.

According to another voter who refused to give his name,  N5,000 was given to voters by an APC agent at Odoti. He however said he moved to Yaba in hopes to get more money being shared by agents of other parties.
APC is offering N5,000, while ZLP is offering 3,000 but right now the ZLP has told the party agents to increase the money to N6,000, according to a source.

