Voters: INEC records 8 million new registrations

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it has recorded 8,271,647 fresh registrations in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) across Nigeria.

INEC disclosed this on Monday in its weekly update on CVR for Quarter 4, Week 1.

The commission disclosed that out of the 8 million fresh registrations, 4,806,616 registrants had completed their registration, of which 2,079,303 registered online and 2,727,313 registered physically.

A gender distribution of the applications shows that out of the 4,806,616 persons that had completed their registration, 2,391,227 were male while the remaining 2,415,389 were female.

INEC’s records also revealed that out of the total valid registrants, 33,985 were People Living with disabilities (PWD).

INEC had, on June 28, 2021, launched the portal for online registration.

Physical registration kicked off in state and local government area offices across the country on July 26, 2021.

The report also revealed that out of the 4,806,616 that have completed their registration, 3,318,267 are youths between the ages of 18-34; 1,013,189 are middle-aged between 35-49; 416,465 are the elderly between 50-69 and 58,695 are old people between 70 and above.

INEC’s records also revealed that the commission received a total of 14,398,846 applications which include applications for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards and update of voter information, among others.