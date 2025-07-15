back to top

WATCH: Nigerians respond to “How will you remember late President Muhammadu Buhari?”

THE death of former President Muhammadu Buhari has sparked a wave of reactions across Nigeria. As the nation reflects on his legacy from his time as a military ruler to his two-term civilian presidency opinions remain mixed.

To capture the mood on the streets, The ICIR Eyes On the Street, asked Nigerians a simple but telling question: “How will you remember President Muhammadu Buhari?”

In this vox pop, citizens share their candid thoughts on the man who shaped Nigeria’s recent history for better or worse.

WATCH the video below to hear their responses.

