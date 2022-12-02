27.6 C
Abuja

[SPECIAL REPORT] We are at risk – Matron decries state of health centre donated to Abuja community by a corps member

Health and EnvironmentHealth
Raji Olatunji
The front view of Gishiri Primary Health Centre, in Abuja.
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A Matron and the Head of the Primary Health Care (PHC) in Gishiri community in Abuja, Laitu Monday Dauda, has decried the deplorable state of the health facility as she claimed that the government has failed in its responsibilities to provide PHCs with essential equipment.

The Gishiri health facility is a level II primary health care centre under the Gwarimpa District of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), one of the six area councils in the Nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Gishiri PHC signpost photo credit: Raji Olatunji

The three-room facility was launched in 2017 as proposed and facilitated by a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Promise Iroabuchi Nwanneka, who was serving in Maitama District Hospital at the time.

Iroabuchi had written a proposal to the FCT chapter of the NYSC to seek permission on her mission to deliver a health post project to the Gishiri community after meeting with the community leaders to discuss their basic needs.

Following the approval which was granted by the NYSC, she went ahead to seek funds and ensured the project was delivered and commissioned to serve the purpose of meeting the dire medical needs of the community.

The road leading to the PHC photo credit: Raji Olatunji

Five years after they began operation at the health centre, the condition of the facility has deteriorated with the lack of essential apparatus needed for it to operate as a level II PHC, The ICIR observed.

The matron, Monday told The ICIR that the government had promised they would demolish the building and erect a standard structure.

- Advertisement -

She, however, lamented unfulfilled promises repeatedly made by the government as well as the lackadaisical attitude towards a sustainable primary health care system.

The door linking the reception to the ward. Photo credit: Raji Olatunji

“As you can see me, I don’t have an office. This is a reception. We are all staying here, which is not right. There are some communicable diseases that will pass me before they go in, which means that my life is even at risk,” Monday explained.

Monday, who was transferred to the centre after it was opened in 2017, explained that they offer all kinds of treatment except for surgeries.

“They (government) don’t equip the PHC but they have a budget for PHCs”, Monday claimed as she said patients have to pay for treatment and drugs because the government doesn’t supply drugs  or equipment to the PHC.

According to her, they are lacking beds, water, blood pressure scale, among others.

She said they don’t have where to store the vaccines used for immunisation, noting that they go to the Mabushi health centre to get the vaccines and return them to store in the fridge donated to the centre by a Non-Governmental Organisation.

The veronica bucket donated to the PHC. Photo credit: raji olatunji

“We don’t have an adult weighing scale. The one I bought, we have overused it, it’s no more working. I bought the tables myself. It’s only NGOs that gave us this (pointing at the Veronica bucket) and the dustbin during corona.”

- Advertisement -

“We don’t have good drip stands. You can see the clothes I bought myself to do the curtain; you can see the door. The watch, I bought it. It’s only posters they (government) brought for me to paster everywhere,” she said.

When asked about the efforts made to get funds from the government, she said, “every two months, officials come here to ask the same questions. I have even said I would not answer again because I am tired of talking. It is not how much you have tried, it’s how well they are responding.”

The table at the reception photo credit: raji olatunji

While she expressed displeasure over the government’s failure to respond to their demands, she explained that Non-governmental organisations are more responsive than the government as PHCs benefit more from them.

“When you tell me you are from an NGO, I will welcome you very well. But when you tell me you are from the government, I will just look at you because I am tired,” she stated.

The benches bought with the money contributed by nursing mothers photo credit: raji olatunji
The benches bought with money contributed by nursing mothers. Photo credit: raji olatunji

Gishiri PHC has only two permanent staff including the Matron, while there are volunteers who make themselves available to attend to patients.

She explained that the volunteers are from the government N-Power programme, however, it’s barely sufficient as for instance on Thursdays dedicated to pregnant women the facility is filled to the brim, and there is barely any room to stand or time to move about.

Photo credit: raji olatunji

“You see why Primary Health Care staff are dying every day,” The Matron said as she expressed concern over the safety of health providers.

- Advertisement -

She further called on NGOs that are facilitating health projects to come to their rescue and help improve the condition of the health centre for better medical service delivery.

What the authorities had to say…
Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) credit: Nairametrics

After weeks of making efforts to get the government’s reaction, the Head of the Health Department, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), a doctor, Adeyinke Modupe, told The ICIR that there were plans to address the issues raised.

In a telephone conversation with this reporter, Modupe explained that Gishiri PHC was not the only healthcare centre that needed rehabilitation, noting that proposals have been put forward to the Council for approval.

According to her, new administration just came on board, which was why there is a delay in implementing necessary measures to improve the standards of concerned primary healthcare centres.

She added that as soon as the proposals submitted to the Council gets approved, they would swing into action.

Author profile
Raji Olatunji
Author Page

Raji Olatunji is a Journalist at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org. He tweets @olazrajj

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

Osun APC justifies looting of govt properties by Oyetola’s appointees

THE Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has justified the looting...
Crime

Court jails Senator 42 years for corruption

A SERVING Senator representing Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District, Bassey Albert Akpan, has been...
Political Parties

Ogun LP chapter expels Okupe, others over alleged failure to pay dues

THE OGUN State Executive Council of the Labour Party (LP) has expelled the Director-General...
National News

Nigeria has lost its respect in Africa – Obasanjo

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo has said Nigeria no longer enjoy the influence and power...
National News

Buhari accuses governors of stealing LGA funds

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has accused governors of stealing from the allocations of local government...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleOgun LP chapter expels Okupe, others over alleged failure to pay dues
Next articleCourt jails Senator 42 years for corruption

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.