‘We are no longer in uniforms’: Retired soldiers defy DHQ order to end protest

RETIRED soldiers protesting over unpaid entitlements have vowed to continue their protest at the Ministry of Finance in Abuja, defying a directive from the Defence Headquarters to leave the premises.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Emmanuel Momodu (retd.) condemned the directive as unlawful, emphasising that as civilians, they are no longer bound by military law and therefore have the constitutional right to stage peaceful demonstrations.

“When you are in uniform, you are bound by both military and civil law. Once discharged, you are only under civil law. It is our right to protest,” Momodu said.

The ICIR reports that a good number of retired soldiers who voluntarily left the Nigerian Army in 2024 returned to the streets following August protest over unpaid benefits.

The ex-servicemen, who have held several protests in recent months, alleged that military authorities diverted funds allocated for their allowances and gratuities.

Their demands include parking allowance, advance payments, and four months of unpaid security deployment allowances, remain outstanding.

Momodu in his recent remarks accused government officials of stalling efforts to resolve the matter, alleging that for decades soldiers have been shortchanged in payment processes, with senior officers diverting funds.

“They know, and we know, that the money has been siphoned. To refund it is the problem. We are not asking for what is not due to us. We only demand our rightful benefits. If they feel embarrassed, then they should come out and address us rather than use threats or force.

“For over four decades, the system has been the same. The Army presents a chart to the Finance Ministry, receives the full allocation, then pays soldiers whatever they choose. Many retired soldiers don’t even realise how much has been deducted from them over the years,” Momodu said.

While recounting losing a kidney during his deployment in Borno State, the ex-soldier noted that beyond financial hardship, many ex-soldiers are battling health conditions sustained during service and can no longer afford medical care.

“People don’t deserve this kind of treatment after giving their lives to the nation. Officers get flown abroad for treatment when injured, but ordinary soldiers are left behind to struggle. Is human life not equal?” he queried.

Also speaking to reporters during the demonstration at the Ministry of Finance yesterday, the leader of the protesters, who identified herself simply as Mama Gee, said: “We are again here because the promises made to us were never fulfilled.”

“This is the third time we are coming to the protest ground because the first time we came, they promised us and did not fulfil the promise. Second time too, they did not keep to their promises too.

“This time, we don’t want promise. We want to see (bank) alerts. We have served this country with all our hearts and all our minds. Twenty years is not 20 days. My youthful age, I used it in the army. What do I want to use N3.7 million to do? And these are ex-soldiers, people that fought the war and went to Maiduguri, they don’t know anything apart from weapons. Do they want them to go and join bandits?”

Another retired soldier, Uche Igweze, lamented that the DHQ had ignored the legitimate demands of the retirees and instead resorted to using power to intimidate them.

“We feel bad because it seems like they are using power to oppress us, and that is very wrong. The benefits they owe us, benefits they are well aware of, have not been paid. These are our rights. They should allow an independent body to look into our demands and verify whether what we are saying is true or not.

“Four months’ salary arrears have not been paid. Parking allowances have also not been settled, yet they are sending people out of the barracks. Is it a crime to serve in the Nigerian Army?,” Igweze asked.

Similarly, Obinna Onyami said: “They told us relocation allowance is N77,000. How can that take a family from Lagos to the East? The chart we know says a sergeant is entitled to over N400,000.”

The ICIR reports that the Defence Headquarters manages the Security Debarment Allowance, which is paid to ex-servicemen to discourage them from using their military training against the state, while the Military Pension Board is responsible for handling the gratuities of retired personnel from the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

However, the Defence Headquarters ordered the retired soldiers protesting at the Federal Ministry of Finance Headquarters to vacate the premises, warning that their continued action was disrupting government activities.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-General Markus Kanye, told journalists that the agitation arose from the introduction of two separate salary structures for military personnel in 2024 after the implementation of the new minimum wage.

“A pre-minimum wage chart was in effect between January 1 and July 28, 2024, while the “minimum wage chart” took effect from July 29, 2024, and remains applicable.

“While the Defence Headquarters acknowledges the right to legitimate protest, the veterans are strongly advised to tread with caution and vacate the premises of the Federal Ministry of Finance to allow government functions to continue seamlessly.

“This is the message we have been directed to pass on, so that through your medium, our veterans and the Nigerian public can be properly informed.

“Let me reaffirm that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to their constitutional mandate of defending the territorial integrity of our great nation, supporting civil authorities in maintaining internal security, and ensuring peace and stability across all regions,” Kangye said.

Kangye explained that gratuity and security debarment allowance for retired personnel are determined using the salary chart that was in effect at the time of their retirement.