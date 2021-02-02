We don’t need Tl to tell us that corruption is getting worse, says Peter Obi

By Amina BALOGUN

PETER Obi, former governor of Anambra State, says Nigerians do not need Transparency International (TI) to learn that corruption is getting worse in the country.

The former governor said this when he featured on Arise TV’s The Morning Show on Tuesday.

Obi’s statement is coming days after Transparency International rating placed Nigeria as West Africa’s most corrupt country after Guinea-Bissau.

According to him, the low score was an indicator that corruption was perceived to have worsened in the country within the last year.

“Is corruption getting worse in Nigeria? Yes, we don’t need Transparency International to tell us that.

“We see it every day, we witness it every day, it is getting worse and we know it is getting worse.

“We have to respect and learn to listen when people are telling us the truth. It is not only when it favours us. In fact, one of the leadership tools is for you to listen and learn whenever you are criticised genuinely,” Obi said.

Nigeria slumped to 149 out of 180 on TI’s 2020 Corruption Perception Index (CPI), scoring 25 points out of 100.

These numbers are big blows on Buhari who became Nigeria’s president in 2015 mainly on corruption mantra.

But the Nigerian Presidency, through Garba Shehu, spokesman to Muhammadu Buhari, in a reaction to the rating on the 29th of January, said the persons behind the recently published global corruption ranking were the opposition of the current administration.

Also, Lai Mohammed, minister of information, noted that Nigeria’s low rating in the 2020 Tl Corruption Perception Index (TI-CPI) did not truly reflect the great strides by the country in its fight against corruption.

The minister said the implementation of the various reforms, especially in the area of ease of doing business, was expected to yield positive outcomes in the country’s corruption perception and other relevant assessments in the next 12 to 24 months.