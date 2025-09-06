We expelled Jibrin over anti-party, unpaid dues-Kano NNPP

THE New Nigeria People’s Party, Kano State chapter, has expelled the member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, over alleged anti-party activities and failure to remit his financial obligations.

According to Daily Trust, the state chairman of the party, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Kano on Saturday.

He said Jibrin’s expulsion followed his persistent media attacks on the party and its leadership.

Dungurawa’s announcement came barely 24 hours after Jibrin hinted at the possibility of leaving the NNPP, declaring that he was old enough to take independent political decisions.

Reacting, Dungurawa described the lawmaker as a “weak politician” who only secured electoral victory through the Kwankwasiyya movement and NNPP platform.

“If he was politically strong, he would have won his election under the APC, but he failed. It was when he joined NNPP through Kwankwasiyya that he became a Reps member. Now he is deceiving himself, thinking he is strong,” he said.

The chairman explained that a reconciliation committee had earlier been set up to engage Jibrin after his controversial interview with Channels Television but noted that his subsequent media outings proved he had crossed the line.

“Instead of embracing dialogue, he went further to work against our interest, openly declaring loyalty outside the party. That is why we expelled him. He has no value to add,” Dungurawa added.

He also accused the lawmaker of defaulting in the payment of mandatory dues, vowing that the party would seek legal action to recover the funds.

“We will drag him to court to recover what he owes the party. It is a constitutional requirement for every member to pay dues, but he has consistently failed to do so,” he said.

On speculations that Jibrin may return to the APC, the NNPP chairman maintained that such a move would not affect the strength of the party, stressing that the Kwankwasiyya movement remained firmly behind its leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Jibrin had earlier said he might leave the NNPP.

The lawmaker, who visited President Bola Tinubu on August 11 — his second meeting with the president in just two weeks — said his political decisions remain personal and independent.

“Anything can happen, I can leave NNPP and I can stay, and I can also return back to APC, PDP, ADC, PRP or anywhere I want,” Jibrin had earlier stated.