We have so far reopened 14 airports for domestic operations – Minister

THE Federal Government of Nigeria says it has so far reopened 14 airports for domestic flight operations across the country.

Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation disclosed this on Monday via his official twitter handle in a report titled Current Status of Restart of Aviation Industry.

In his tweet, Sirika wrote that the 14 airports listed in the report are now open for full domestic operations.

He added that following the full reopening, ministerial approvals shall not be required for flight operations in and out of the airports.

Sirika noted that ministerial approval shall not be needed for private and charter operations in the country.

According to the Minister, further information on the reopening of other airports shall be communicated to the public in due course.

“Glad to announce that the following airports are open for full domestic operations, hence ministerial approvals in and out of them are not required (sic). This includes private and charter operations. We will keep you informed on the reminder airports in due course, please,” Sirika wrote.

Sirika had earlier said international flight operations would not resume in October as stating that plans were still ongoing.

However, in his report, the Victor Attah Airport in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state was listed as approved for the resumption of international operations.

A call put across to the Minister by The ICIR to confirm the status of the airport was not answered and a text message sent was yet to be responded to as of the time of filing this report.