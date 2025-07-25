WFP halts food aid in Nigeria’s North-East

THE United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has announced it would suspend emergency food and nutrition support for 1.3 million people in North-East Nigeria by the end of July due to a critical funding shortfall.

The WFP Nigeria Country Director, David Stevenson, said the agency urgently needed $130 million to sustain operations through 2025, warning that nearly 31 million Nigerians faced acute hunger, the highest number on record.

“This is no longer just a humanitarian crisis, it’s a growing threat to regional stability,” Stevenson said.

He warned that without aid, families could face extreme hunger, be forced to migrate, or risk recruitment by extremist groups.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The WFP’s food stocks have already been exhausted, with the final supplies distributed earlier in July, Stevenson stated, adding that over 150 nutrition clinics in Borno and Yobe states would also shut down, ending support for more than 300,000 children under two.

In the first half of 2025, WFP reached 1.3 million people and had planned to support an additional 720,000 in the coming months.

However, without immediate funding, these efforts have been halted.

The suspension comes amid rising violence and displacement, with 2.3 million people across the Lake Chad Basin already forced to flee their homes.