Wharton seminars for business journalists open

THE University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School is organising Wharton Seminars for Business Journalists.

This year’s seminar will take place in Philadelphia, between October 20 and 22, 2025.

The programme will provide an exceptional opportunity for national and international journalists to improve their reporting skills and gain valuable insights through faculty lectures and dynamic discussions.

Topics include accounting principles, financial markets, taxation and more.

Journalists interested in business reporting can attend this event.

Funding opportunities are available for international and US-based journalists who are interested in attending the seminar. Apply for funding here.

The National Press Foundation (NPF) is offering all-expense-paid fellowships for two US-based journalists to attend the seminar.

The deadline to apply for the NPF fellowships is September 3, 2025. Apply here.

The application deadline for the seminar is September 3, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.