White paper on #EndSARS report to be released today – Sanwo-Olu

— 1 min read

GOVERNOR of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the white paper on #ENDSARS panel’s report would be released on Tuesday.

Sanwo-Olu said this in a statement released on his official Facebook handle following a press conference held in Alausa, Lagos State, where he failed to speak about the white paper.

“On the mixed reactions following the release of the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry, our administration is committed to a process that would bring a closure to a painful episode in the history of the State as the White Paper will be issued later in the day in keeping to my earlier promise to release it within two weeks,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He noted that in his broadcast, he had urged Lagos State residents to embrace peace and harmony following the ‘unauthorised leak’ of the panel report.

“In the State broadcast, I noted that our State deserves true healing after the disturbances that trailed last year’s protests against police brutality. It is only the sustenance of harmony that can guarantee the realisation of aspirations of all residents,” he said.

Two weeks ago, the Judicial Panel on Police Brutality in Lagos State had submitted its year-long report on investigations into atrocities committed by security agencies, particularly the Lekki Toll Gate incident on October 20, 2020.

After receiving the report from the judicial panel, Sanwo-Olu set up a four-member committee to come up with a white paper on the report.

- Advertisement -

The governor appointed Moyosore Onigbanjo, the state attorney-general, as head of the committee and ordered that the white paper be released in two weeks.

Other committee members include Segun Dawodu, commissioner for youths and social; Aramide Adeyoye, special adviser, works and infrastructure, and Tolani Oshodi, permanent secretary, cabinet office.

A viral report of the judicial panel seen by The ICIR states that there were about 48 casualties from the Lekki Toll Gate shooting.

The report established military and police presence at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2021. It also noted that there was a massacre of innocent civilians who were making peaceful demands from the government.