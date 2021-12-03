Why Kaduna government plans to fire 232 teachers

— 1 min read

THE Kaduna state government has named the teachers that will soon be fired from their jobs, and all of them are caught with forged certificates or impersonating another person.

According to the document made available on its website, a total of 232 workers will lose their jobs for the infraction.

The list showed that the suspects are spread across 22 Local Government Education Areas (LGEA) and from six different higher institutions of learning, with the National Teachers Institute (NTI) having the most number of indicted teachers.

Teachers from NTI are 205 in numbers, followed by 15 others from the Federal College of Education, Zaria.

Five teachers claimed they graduated from the NTI (CEDAC) and four from Nuhu Bammali Polytechnic, Zaria, respectively.

Two others claimed they graduated from Gidan Waya and Ameer Shehu Idris colleges of education, respectively.

The teacher indicted for impersonation claimed he graduated from the College of Education, Gidan Waya.

The majority of teachers, 23 each, are from Soba and Kudan LGEAS, while Makarfi and Zaria had the least number, with only one indicted teacher in both LGEAs.

The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB) had announced on December 2 her plans to prosecute the teachers who used the fake certificates to gain employment in the state.