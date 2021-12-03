35.1 C
Abuja

Why Kaduna government plans to fire 232 teachers

Data StoriesNews
Arinze NWAFOR
School teacher; Photo credit: Ghanawaves

Related

1min read

THE Kaduna state government has named the teachers that will soon be fired from their jobs, and all of them are caught with forged certificates or impersonating another person.

According to the document made available on its website, a total of 232 workers will lose their jobs for the infraction.

The list showed that the suspects are spread across 22 Local Government Education Areas (LGEA) and from six different higher institutions of learning, with the National Teachers Institute (NTI) having the most number of indicted teachers.

Your web browser doesn’t have a PDF plugin. Instead you can click here to download the PDF file. 

Teachers from NTI are 205 in numbers, followed by 15 others from the Federal College of Education, Zaria.

Five teachers claimed they graduated from the NTI (CEDAC) and four from Nuhu Bammali Polytechnic, Zaria, respectively.

Two others claimed they graduated from Gidan Waya and Ameer Shehu Idris colleges of education, respectively.

- Advertisement -

The teacher indicted for impersonation claimed he graduated from the College of Education, Gidan Waya.

The majority of teachers, 23 each,  are from Soba and Kudan LGEAS, while Makarfi and Zaria had the least number, with only one indicted teacher in both LGEAs.

The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB) had announced on December 2 her plans to prosecute the teachers who used the fake certificates to gain employment in the state.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Data Stories

Why Kaduna government plans to fire 232 teachers

THE Kaduna state government has named the teachers that will soon be fired from...
Media News

National Press Club offers virtual update on Omicron variant

THE National Press Club is inviting journalists worldwide to its Headliners Virtual Newsmaker programme...
News

Ebonyi community petitions Buhari over attacks by security officials

RESIDENTS of Effium in Ebonyi State have petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari over the invasion...
Big Investigation

Investigation: Okowa Government, House of Assembly in a multi-billion naira scandal (PART 1)

By Markson ISAAC Although Delta state government officials denied complicity in financial irregularities, and extra-budgetary...
Elections

Direct primaries: INEC rules out government funding for political parties

THE INDEPENDENT National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ruled out government funding for political parties...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNational Press Club offers virtual update on Omicron variant

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.