Why Nigerian was delisted from South Africa’s programme for Black people

— 2mins read

The commission launched an investigation into the consulting firm in May last year after Ademoye was featured on Arise Tv’s ‘Morning Show’ in 2019, where he stated that he had benefitted from the B-BBEE programme which was designed for Africans and people of colour.

Ademoye explained during the show that after the apartheid, South-Africa introduced the B-BBEE for Blacks, which ordinary South Africans believed was exclusive to them, and urged the government to do more to educate its citizens to avoid xenophobic attacks on those perceived to be ‘foreigners.’

“The BEE was meant for Africans, Indians, Chinese and coloured. I think the South African government still needs to educate their people that, don’t forget, those foreigners who have been here after 1994 who are now permanent residents are also part of the BEE. They need to do that to their people so that they would stop attacking foreigners, because we are all Africans,” he said.

However, the Head of Investigations and Enforcement at the Commission Moipone Kgaboesele said Ademoye’s comments were misleading, as Section 1 of the B-BBEE Act limited benefits to Black people, including Africans, ‘coloured’ people and Indians who were South African citizens by birth or descent, or by naturalisation before April 27, 1994.

She said the commission found Ademoye was naturalised as a South African citizen in August 2009 and would not claim benefits under the B-BBEE Act, even though his South African wife Phumudzo Muthelo owned 60 per cent stake in Vicky Adey Consulting CC, while he owned the remaining 40 per cent.

Ademoye and Muthelo claimed they were not aware of the requirements of the B-BBEE Act and had agreed to immediately withdraw from each panel of contractors and service providers of any organ of state or public entity, which were awarded based on false and misrepresented information.

- Advertisement -

The company had secured opportunities on the panel of contractors and service providers in the Gauteng provincial department of education, Coega Development Corporation and Independent Development Trust.

The commission said ignorance of the law was not an excuse and would not absolve Ademoye and Muthelo from liability, warning both private and public sectors to refrain from including foreign nationals as beneficiaries of any B-BBEE element.

It also recommended that Vicky Adey Consulting CC, Ademoye and Muthelo issue a written public apology which should be placed on social media platforms, and that the company and its shareholders pay R50,000 to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

The B-BBEE is an integration programme launched by the South African government to reconcile South Africans and address the inequalities of apartheid by attempting to compensate for land that was repossessed from Africans.