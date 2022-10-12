22.1 C
Wike appoints 14,000 advisers in Rivers State

Ijeoma OPARA
Nyesom Wike
Nyesom Wike
RIVERS State governor Nyesom Wike has appointed 14,000 advisers for several political units.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media Kelvin Ebiri on Tuesday.

Ebiri noted that the advisers will play crucial roles in the governor’s administration.

Over 300 Ward and Local Government Area Liaison officers were also appointed by the governor.

“In addition to the 14,000 advisers, Governor Wike has also appointed 319 Ward Liaison Officers and 40 Local Government Area Liaison Officers. The appointments are with immediate effect,” the statement said.

Similarly, Wike appointed a former gubernatorial aspirant under the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tammy Danagogi as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) on Wednesday.

Danagogo was the SSG in Rivers State before resigning his appointment to contest the PDP governorship primaries.

He lost the ticket to former Accountant-General of the state Siminialaye Fubara who emerged as the party’s candidate.

However, five months after losing the ticket, the governor has reinstated Danagogo to his former position.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Most Read

