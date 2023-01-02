WikkiTimes offers Umaru Pate Accountability Reporting Fellowship

WIKKITIMES, an investigative and data journalism outlet, is inviting applications for its Umaru Pate Accountability Reporting Fellowship.

The program, which is named after Professor Umaru Pate, the Vice Chancellor of Federal University Kashere, will be offering six months paid internship to young graduates in investigative, data, and fact-checking journalism.

The fellowship aims to train young graduates in Accountability Journalism

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field of Journalism, the fellowship will be launched on 4th January 2023 to mark the professor’s 59th birthdate.

Commenting on the fellowship, WikkiTimes’ publisher, Haruna Mohammed Salisu, said: “Umaru Pate is one of Nigeria’s finest media scholars who has mentored and selflessly supported hundreds of journalists in Nigeria and beyond. He has tutored media scholars and has been at the forefront in advancing the frontiers of media scholarship.

“Inspired by his continuous service to humanity, we are kick-starting a graduate fellowship program where we intend to train graduates who have a demonstrable interest in Acccountability Journalism. For us at WikkiTimes, there is no better way to celebrate Professor Pate than to launch this kind of program; because we believe that doing so will advance the very principles and values Professor Pate stood for years.”

The publisher added that in the first year of the fellowship, WikkiTimes will recruit six graduates in total, who have completed the compulsory one-year national service. They will be mentored by experienced data journalists and fact-checkers for six months.

“The idea is to help the fellows access the best mentoring opportunities to enable them to hold power to account — in line with the creeds for which Professor Pate stands throughout his career,” Haruna added.