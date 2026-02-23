Will Nigeria replace Naira with Eco currency in 2027?

A viral claim circulating widely on WhatsApp, TikTok and other social media platforms suggests that Nigeria will abolish the naira and replace it with a regional currency called the “Eco” in 2027.

According to the claim, this change is imminent and will coincide with Nigeria’s 2027 general elections. The claim has generated anxiety, debate and confusion among Nigerians.

But is there any truth to this claim? The short answer is no, at least not in the way it is being presented online. There is a grain of truth behind the broader topic, because West African countries have for decades discussed a regional currency named the Eco.

To understand why this claim is misleading and what the real story is about the Eco, we need to unpack the facts.

What is Eco currency?

The Eco (short for the Economic Community of West African States single currency) is a proposed common currency that West African countries plan to adopt in place of separate national currencies.

It is being developed by the ECOWAS to make trade and business easier among its member countries. The idea is that if countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, and others use the same currency, it would reduce exchange rate problems, lower transaction costs, and strengthen economic cooperation in the region.

The idea of a single regional currency in West Africa, originally called the “Eco”, has been around for decades. It stems from a long-standing policy goal of ECOWAS to foster deeper economic integration among its 16 member states, including Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Togo, Sierra Leone and others.

A common currency is intended to make trade easier, reduce transaction costs, enhance monetary stability and strengthen the economic ties across the region.

To accelerate the regional integration, on April 20, 2000, the Heads of State of five West African countries (Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Nigeria and Sierra Leone), decided to establish the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ) in Accra by signing the ‘Accra Declaration’ which defined the objectives of the Zone as well as, an action plan and institutional arrangements.

It is planned to merge this zone with the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) to form a single monetary zone in West Africa. The eight (8) French-speaking members of WAEMU are using the CFA franc since 1945.

In the early 2000s, leaders of the bloc proposed a monetary union as a step toward these goals. Over the years, various plans, frameworks and convergence criteria were agreed upon to guide the process.

Part of that plan included meeting specific economic conditions, such as low inflation, controlled fiscal deficits and stable foreign reserve positions, collectively known as convergence criteria. These are designed to ensure that nations joining a single currency have sufficiently aligned economic fundamentals.

The West African single currency was initially planned to be launched in January 2003. However, this was postponed several times, to 2005, 2010, 2014 and now 2027 due to Member States’ inability to maintain a single digit inflation rate at the end of each year; a fiscal deficit of no more than 4% of the GDP; a central bank deficit-financing of no more than 10% of the previous year’s tax revenues and a gross external reserves that can give import cover for a minimum of three months as the four primary criteria for the single currency to be implemented.

At the 11th ECOWAS Convergence Council in Abuja in March 2025, Wale Edun, Nigeria’s finance minister and coordinating minister of the economy, emphasised the need for monetary and fiscal discipline, citing security challenges, inflation, and global economic disruptions as hurdles to the region’s monetary convergence.

“This is our opportunity to shape the future of our region. We must work together to drive economic stability, growth, and prosperity,” Edun stated.

According to him, the successful implementation of the Eco currency will not only enhance regional integration but also position West Africa as a major global economic player, driving growth and innovation for generations to come.

However, it is important to note that this timeline was always conditional, not automatic. It depends on countries meeting economic criteria and finalising operational frameworks such as how the currency would be governed, managed and introduced without causing financial disruption.

These conditions have proven difficult to meet consistently, and they remain a key part of the discussion.

Misconceptions in the claim

Despite the 2027 timeline mentioned in some official plans, none of the following is true:

1. Nigeria will not automatically abolish the naira in 2027

There is no official statement from the CBN, the Federal Government or ECOWAS declaring that the naira will cease to be legal tender in 2027. The claim circulating online misrepresents the status of the Eco project.

2. Nigeria’s adoption of the Eco is not guaranteed

Even if the Eco were introduced, Nigeria, like other member countries, would have to meet defined convergence criteria and voluntarily agree to join the monetary union as part of the larger ECOWAS framework. Adoption would not be automatic or unilateral.

3. The 2027 target date is a goal, not a legal deadline

While ECOWAS leaders reaffirmed a push to have the Eco introduced in 2027, this is a target date tied to long-term monetary planning and has been delayed in the past. Previous launch timelines for the Eco were postponed because member states failed to achieve the convergence benchmarks required for a smooth rollout.

For instance, the proposed Eco currency has had multiple launch dates since the early 2000s, 2003, 2005, 2009, 2015, 2020, and all were postponed due to failure to meet economic convergence criteria and policy disagreements. It is now tentatively targeted for 2027.

4. No official communication confirms the immediate end of the naira

Neither the presidency nor the Central Bank of Nigeria has released a policy statement indicating that the naira will be replaced by any single currency in 2027. The viral claims have no basis in official announcements or legally binding policy documents.

In essence, the viral claim takes an ongoing regional economic integration plan and reframes it as an imminent national policy, which it is not.

What the Eco plan really means and what it doesn’t

1. It’s still a project, not a switch-over date

The plan for a single currency has been evolving for years and requires extensive policy alignment among ECOWAS members. Recent meetings of finance ministers and central bank governors, including those involving Nigeria, reaffirmed the intention to continue working toward the Eco’s introduction by 2027. These discussions emphasise macroeconomic reforms, fiscal discipline and institutional preparation, not abrupt currency replacement.

2. It depends on meeting economic benchmarks

Before any common currency can be launched sustainably, countries must meet agreed convergence criteria covering inflation, fiscal deficits, external reserves and other economic indicators. Progress has been uneven across the region, with some countries lagging. Achieving these benchmarks is considered essential to avoid destabilising any potential unified currency system.

For context, Wale Edun clarified that to launch the Eco currency, each ECOWAS Member State must meet specific convergence criteria (four primary and six secondary) as set by the West African Monetary Institute (WAMI), some decades ago.

The primary criteria include a single-digit inflation rate at the end of each year; a budget deficit of not more than 4% of GDP; Central bank deficit-financing limited to 10% of the previous year’s tax revenues; and Gross external reserves sufficient to cover at least three months of imports.

The Secondary Criteria are, prohibition of new domestic debt arrears and liquidation of existing ones; tax revenue equal to or greater than 20% of GDP; wage bill to tax revenue ratio of 35% or less; public investment financed from internal resources equal to or greater than 20% of tax revenue; a positive real interest rate; and a stable real exchange rate.

According to WAMI, meeting these criteria is essential for achieving macroeconomic stability and facilitating the successful adoption of the single currency.

3. It would require institutional frameworks

A shared currency requires governance structures, for example, a regional central bank or monetary authority to manage policy and stabilise the currency. None of these institutional arrangements is fully in place yet, and they require careful negotiation and legal groundwork.

4. Its introduction, if it happens, would be phased

Even discussions around the Eco acknowledge that rollout might happen in phases, such as first among a subgroup of countries forming a West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ). The process would not be a single event on one date, but a gradual integration requiring coordinated implementation efforts.

5. Participation may be voluntary

Not all ECOWAS members have historically fully embraced the Eco plan at the same pace. In 2020, Nigeria and several other countries even objected to unilateral actions around the currency before a comprehensive roadmap was agreed.

What this means for the Naira

For now, the naira remains Nigeria’s official currency and legal tender. The CBN continues to manage monetary policy, issue banknotes and regulate the financial system under the existing framework. There is no policy directive from the CBN or the Federal Government indicating an imminent replacement of the naira.

Economic discussions around the Eco are part of a long-term regional integration goal, not an immediate threat to the naira’s existence in 2027.

This report is republished from The FactCheckHub