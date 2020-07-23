With over 13,000 cases, Lagos state government says numbers may increase in August

THE Lagos State Government has said the numbers of COVID-19 cases are likely to increase in August, despite already having the highest number of confirmed cases in the country.

Akin Abayomi, the State Commissioner for Health said this during a press briefing at the Bagaulto Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa, Lagos state, according to The Nations Newspaper.

Abayomi stated that based on observations by the ministry, the COVID-19 cases are likely to peak in the month of August.

“Based on postulations, COVID-19 cases are like to peak next month; we are hoping it peaks soon and the curve eventually gets flattened,” Abayomi said.

Recall that the Health Commissioner had in May said the number of COVID-19 cases in the state could rise up to 120,000 between July and August.

“We definitely have not reached the peak of our outbreak, we suspect that the peak will happen sometime in July or August and so we are preparing for the oncoming of about 90,000 to 120,000 cases during that period,” Abayomi had predicted.

According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the number of confirmed cases in the state is 13,806 with 117 COVID-19 recorded deaths.