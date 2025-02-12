back to top

Wits Centre offers health reporting grants to African journalists

Media Opportunities
Wits Centre
Abdullahi Muritala
The Wits Centre for Journalism is offering 12 health reporting grants of US$2,000 each to  investigative journalists based in Africa. 

The application process is as follows:

  1. Submit a 300-word motivation statement and a budget breakdown to chris.kabwato3@wits.ac.zain in either English or French. The motivation statement should cover the subject you wish to investigate, its relevance and the location(s).
  2. Attach a copy of your curriculum vitae.
  3. A review committee will select the best proposals and inform the winning applicants.
  4. The selected journalists will sign a letter of commitment to complete the health reports within a period of two months. The reports should be between 1,200 to 2,000 words and can be written in English or French.

Application closes on Friday, February 28.

