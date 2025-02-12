Wits Centre offers health reporting grants to African journalists

The Wits Centre for Journalism is offering 12 health reporting grants of US$2,000 each to investigative journalists based in Africa.

The application process is as follows:

Submit a 300-word motivation statement and a budget breakdown to chris.kabwato3@wits.ac.zain in either English or French. The motivation statement should cover the subject you wish to investigate, its relevance and the location(s). Attach a copy of your curriculum vitae. A review committee will select the best proposals and inform the winning applicants. The selected journalists will sign a letter of commitment to complete the health reports within a period of two months. The reports should be between 1,200 to 2,000 words and can be written in English or French.

Application closes on Friday, February 28.