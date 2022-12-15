Women Affairs Ministry inaugurates 7th National Children’s Parliament

THE Federal Ministry of Women Affairs has inaugurated the 7th National Children’s Parliament.

A statement released on Thursday, December 15, by Director, Press and Public Relations in the Ministry, Olujimi Oyetomi, said the Parliament promotes the participation of children in decision-making and democratic advancement.

The inauguration took place in Abuja on December 13, after elections held on December 12 by the Ministry in collaboration with Civil Society Organisation (CSO) Save the Children International.

“At the event, there were admonitions to children on ‘Self Esteem and Leadership’ given by Maryam Tallon (a resource person) and a brief on ‘Nigeria Children’s Parliament’ by Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

“The session also contained general discussions and presentations of manifestoes and reports from children parliamentarians across the country,” the statement said.

The inauguration of the Parliament was in line with the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) which protects children’s freedom of expression.

The Director, Child Development in the Ministry, Mr. Ali Andrew Madugu, explained that the Parliament is guided by rules and procedures.

“He further said that the Parliament runs for three years and as the current Parliament’s tenure is winding down, it necessitated the election and the inauguration of new principal officers that will steer the ship of the 7th National Children’s Parliament,” the statement added.