33.1 C
Abuja

Women Affairs Ministry inaugurates 7th National Children’s Parliament

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Minister Of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen. Credit: Twitter/@Sterling_Bankng
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Federal Ministry of Women Affairs has inaugurated the 7th National Children’s Parliament.

A statement released on Thursday, December 15, by Director, Press and Public Relations in the Ministry, Olujimi Oyetomi, said the Parliament promotes the participation of children in decision-making and democratic advancement.

The inauguration took place in Abuja on December 13, after elections held on December 12 by the Ministry in collaboration with Civil Society Organisation (CSO) Save the Children International.

“At the event, there were admonitions to children on ‘Self Esteem and Leadership’ given by Maryam Tallon (a resource person) and a brief on ‘Nigeria Children’s Parliament’ by Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

“The session also contained general discussions and presentations of manifestoes and reports from children parliamentarians across the country,” the statement said.

The inauguration of the Parliament was in line with the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) which protects children’s freedom of expression.

The Director, Child Development in the Ministry, Mr. Ali Andrew Madugu, explained that the Parliament is guided by rules and procedures.

- Advertisement -

“He further said that the Parliament runs for three years and as the current Parliament’s tenure is winding down, it necessitated the election and the inauguration of new principal officers that will steer the ship of the 7th National Children’s Parliament,” the statement added.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

Quick facts about Demola Seriki, Nigeria’s ambassador who died in Madrid

NIGERIA'S Ambassador to Spain, Ademola Seriki, has passed on at the age of 63. According...
Media Opportunities

New America offers fellowship

THE New America National Fellows Program is seeking applicants for its fellowship. The Fellows Program...
Crime

Fake LASTMA official arrested, makes N40,000 daily

THE Lagos State Traffic Management (LASTMA) has arrested an impersonator in the Lekki area...
National News

EFCC announces 3,615 convictions in 18 months

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced that it recorded 3,615 convictions...
Diaspora News

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Seriki, is dead

NIGERIA'S Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki, has died at the age of 63. The news...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Quick facts about Demola Seriki, Nigeria’s ambassador who died in Madrid

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.