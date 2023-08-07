Women’s world cup: 10-Man England defeats Nigeria 4-2 on penalty shootout

ENGLAND defeated Nigeria’s Super Falcons, 4-2 via penalty shootout to progress to the quarter-finals of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The keenly contested round of 16 knockout stage match between England and Nigeria ended in a 0-0 draw in normal time but saw out extra time before prevailing in a shootout.

During the penalty shootout, Nigeria’s Desire Oparanozie and Michelle Alozie missed their first two before Chloe Kelly scored the decisive spot-kick to secure the next round for Lionesses.

Before England’s numerical disadvantage of their player Lauren James was sent out at the death of the second half, Nigeria had opportunities in the first half to take the lead.

The first half witnessed Ashleigh Plumptre’s left-footed shot from the edge of the area hit the woodwork and her quick header was saved by England Goalkeeper Mary Earps.

In the thirty-four minutes, the Video Assistant Referee, VAR cancelled a penalty awarded to England after Nigeria’s Ajibade was penalised after tussling with England Daly.

The resumption of the second half saw England encroaching on Nigeria defense but their attempts met the firm resilience of the defenders.