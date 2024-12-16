World Press Institute Fellowship seeks entries

THE World Press Institute (WPI) is offering fellowships for experienced journalists hoping to improve their understanding of American journalism.

The programme aims to expose fellows to working conditions in the U.S. media. They are required to report on a variety of social issues to see how U.S. institutions respond to different social concerns.

The nine-week fellowship begins in August 2025 and runs until November 2025. The fellows spend a few weeks in Minnesota and then travel to several U.S. cities, including New York and Washington, for briefings, interviews and visits. They return to Minnesota for the final week of the programme.

Applicants must have demonstrated leadership potential, five years of full-time news experience and fluency in English.

Journalists who live outside the United States can apply for a fellowship.

Fellows receive airfare, accommodation and a daily food allowance.

The deadline for the submission of application is February 15, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.