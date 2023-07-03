23.7 C
Abuja
HomeNewsWorld News
World News

World’s oldest newspaper prints last edition, ends 300-year legacy

Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU
Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU

Related

THE world’s oldest national newspaper Wiener Zeitung, printed its last daily edition on Friday, June 30, marking the end of its long-standing tradition as a hard-copy publication.

Founded in 1703, the Vienna, Austria-based newspaper made a transition to online due to financial challenges caused by a decline in advertising revenue and a change in legislation.

As the world’s oldest national newspaper, Wiener Zeitung had a rich legacy of delivering news to its readers through the traditional medium of print.

However, a law passed in April by Austria’s coalition government abolished the requirement for companies to pay for publishing public announcements in the print edition of Wiener Zeitung, effectively stripping the newspaper of its official gazette status.

This legal alteration had far-reaching consequences for Wiener Zeitung, resulting in a substantial loss of revenue estimated at around €18 million (£15 million), according to Der Spiegel.

Consequently, Wiener Zeitung had to undertake restructuring measures, eliminating sixty-three jobs, including a substantial reduction in the editorial staff from 55 to 20 members.

Despite these challenges, the newspaper remains committed to its readership and will continue to operate as an online publication.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    Additionally, the organisation is exploring the possibility of releasing a monthly print edition, although the specifics of this plan are still being developed.

    Wiener Zeitung has witnessed and adapted to numerous changes throughout the centuries.

    This latest transformation underscores the evolving landscape of the media industry, where digital platforms are increasingly becoming the primary medium for news consumption.

    The decision to cease the hard copy publication was primarily driven by a significant decline in advertising revenue, making it financially unsustainable to continue printing the newspaper.

    Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    News

    Nine rescued as building under construction collapses in Abuja

    NINE persons have been rescued from a four-storey building that collapsed in the Life...
    Environment

    Nigeria needs 3.9 million toilets annually to end open defecation — UNICEF

    The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has said the Federal Government has to build...
    Banking and Finance

    Forex unification: Experts worried as naira loses 15.84% to dollar in two weeks

    Experts are worried as the naira lost 15.84 per cent to the dollar in...
    Featured News

    IPOB urges South-East residents to ignore one-week sit-at-home order

    THE Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have urged residents of the South-East to ignore...
    National News

    13 Nigerians died during Hajj in Saudi Arabia — NAHCON

    THE National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has disclosed that 13 Nigerian pilgrims died...

    Most Read

    I will sign “not too young to run” bill −seven key things Buhari said...

    ‘Akindele lied that I failed so he could sleep with me’ ― OAU sex-for-mark...

    ‘This is a f**k-up government’ ― Abuja taxi drivers react to October deadline for...

    Nigerian economy is “stuck like stranded truck” under Buhari ─ Economist

    Nigerians celebrate Firdaus’ call to bar―seven months after hijab controversy

    Investigating conflicting narratives over allegation that Abuja teacher beat female student to coma with...

    C​ourt Strikes Out Tambuwal’s Suit Against Inspector General Of Police

    Doctors, other health workers go without pay for 13 months in Abia –...

    Family of slain police officer sues Army, demands N300m compensation

    Buhari swears in new revenue commissioners in administration’s final FEC

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Nine rescued as building under construction collapses in Abuja

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.