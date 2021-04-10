WTO opens application for 2022 Young Professionals Programme

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

The World Trade Organization (WTO) is calling for application for the 2022 Young Professionals Programme (YPP).

Announcing the application in a statement on its website on Friday, April 9, the organisation said the programme allowed qualified young professionals from developing and least-developed countries to enhance their knowledge regarding the WTO and international trade issues.

The WTO said YPP selection would give preference to young professionals from developing and least-developed countries that were members of the WTO and whose nationals were currently under-represented or not represented in the organisation’s Secretariat.

It added that YPP was part of the Secretariat’s overall goal to increase its diversity to better reflect the make-up of its membership.

The organisation explained further that YPP was a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience which could help open the door for future professional opportunities in the field of multilateral diplomacy and global trade.

Candidates up to the age of 32, as of 1 January 2022, from eligible countries were invited to submit their application by 29 April 2021.

The selected candidates will work at the WTO Secretariat for one year, starting in January 2022.

The 2021 cadre of Young Professionals includes 14 professionals from Bangladesh, Belize, Dominican Republic, Eswatini, Guatemala, Georgia, Indonesia, Malawi, Mauritania, Namibia, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Chinese Taipei and Thailand, according to the WTO.

They were selected from more than 2,400 candidates following a competitive selection process.

Nearly 60 professionals have participated in the programme since it was launched in 2017, WTO stated.

Love of adventure and a positive attitude are required from participants at the programme.

Selected young professionals are allocated to various divisions of the WTO Secretariat based on their qualifications and the needs of the division.

The areas of work may include accessions, agriculture, dispute settlement, intellectual property rights, market access, media and external relations, WTO rules, trade and development, trade and environment, trade in services and investment, trade facilitation, trade policy analysis and trade-related technical assistance.

The online application form can be accessed on the WTO e-Recruitment website and should be completed no later than 29 April 2021, said the WTO.

More information about these young professionals is available here.

Nigerian renowned economist Ngozi Okonjo Iweala clinched the post of the director-general of the organization after defeating six others at three rounds of screening, while her last rival and South Korean candidate for the post Yoo Myung-hee eventually withdrew her candidacy on February 5, 2021, paving the way for the Nigerian-American Okonjo-Iweala to become the first female and African to lead the institution.

Okonjo-Iweala assumed office as the WTO director-general on March 1, 2021.