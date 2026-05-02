Yahaya Bello picks APC senatorial form amid EFCC corruption case

Bello reportedly received the form on Saturday and is said to have emerged as the party’s consensus candidate for the race.

He is expected to face the incumbent lawmaker, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and other contestants.

The former governor, who served two terms between 2016 and 2024, handed over to his successor, Usman Ododo, in January 2024.

Bello’s senatorial ambition comes amid an ongoing corruption case involving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The ICIR reports that the EFCC is prosecuting Bello on 19 counts of alleged money laundering amounting to N80.2 billion.

The anti-graft agency had in April 2024 declared him wanted over alleged financial crimes, including misappropriation of public funds during his tenure as governor.

The EFCC later filed charges against him at the Federal High Court in Abuja, accusing him of laundering large sums through multiple bank accounts and shell companies. The commission alleged that some of the funds were used to acquire high-value properties in Abuja and other locations.

Bello, through his lawyers, has consistently denied the allegations, describing them as politically motivated and lacking merit.

Following months of legal back-and-forth, he eventually appeared before the court after earlier controversies surrounding his arrest, including a standoff involving security operatives at the Kogi State Government Lodge in Abuja.

The case is ongoing, with the court yet to reach a final determination on the charges.