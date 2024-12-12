back to top

Yerevan Short Film Festival accepting entries

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Yerevan Short Film Festival accepting entries
The 8th Yerevan Short Film Festival
Blessing OTOIBHI
Blessing OTOIBHI

THE Yerevan Short Film Festival seeks entries for its awards.

The awards, which will be held in Yerevan, Armenia, from June 26 to 30, 2025, include national and international competitions for short fiction and documentary films.

Films up to 30 minutes in length produced in the 24 months before the festival will be accepted. All non-English-language films must have English subtitles.

The festival pays for the participants’ accommodation and meals. If possible, it partially covers the cost of travel.


     

     

    Filmmakers and authors of short documentaries and feature films can submit entries.

    The entry fee in the international category ranges from US$3 to US$10.

    The regular deadline is December. The late deadline is January 25, 2025, and the extended deadline is February 25, 2025.

    Interested applicants can apply here.

    Blessing OTOIBHI

    Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement