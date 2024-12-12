Yerevan Short Film Festival accepting entries

THE Yerevan Short Film Festival seeks entries for its awards.

The awards, which will be held in Yerevan, Armenia, from June 26 to 30, 2025, include national and international competitions for short fiction and documentary films.

Films up to 30 minutes in length produced in the 24 months before the festival will be accepted. All non-English-language films must have English subtitles.

The festival pays for the participants’ accommodation and meals. If possible, it partially covers the cost of travel.

Filmmakers and authors of short documentaries and feature films can submit entries.

The entry fee in the international category ranges from US$3 to US$10.

The regular deadline is December. The late deadline is January 25, 2025, and the extended deadline is February 25, 2025.

Interested applicants can apply here.