Advertisement

FEW hours after Supreme Court judgement, yet-to-be sworn-in governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, issued an order to financial institutions, freezing bank accounts of the state, demanding that no transactions be honoured from the government of Emeka Ihedioha or his officials.

The decision for the first official duty of Uzodinma as newly-pronounced governor, even as he is yet to be officially sworn in as the Supreme Court ruling proffers.

In the ‘Order of Post No Debit’ issued by Cosmas Iwu, Director-General of Hope Uzodinma’s Campaign Organisation, to all financial institutions and the Accountant-General of Imo State, all bank accounts belonging to the state are to remain on hold, effective from January 14, until further instructions are passed from the new governor, Sun reports.

Advertisement

“Following the Supreme Court judgment of 14th January 2020, I am directed by His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma to take this to your authority/instruction to place a Post No Debit (PND) order on all accounts of the Imo State Government maintained in your various institutions.

“You are by this letter, directed to comply and await further instructions from the office of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State,” the order reads.

The ICIR earlier reported how the Supreme Court sacked Ihedioha and announced Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of Imo State on Tuesday, in a court judgement by a seven-man panel led by the Chief Justice of the Nation, Tanko Muhammed.

Recall that in the February 2019 elections, Uzodinma who ran for governor of Imo State under the flagship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), emerged fourth with a total of 96,458 votes, while Uche Nwosu of Action Alliance (AA) was second with 190,364 votes and Ifeanyi Ararueme of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), announced as third in the race with 114,676 votes.