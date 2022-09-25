Yola, Damaturu, Taraba, Gombe to experience power outage on Tuesday, says TCN

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said Yola, Damaturu, Taraba and Gombe will experience more power outage on Tuesday as a result of scheduled maintenance of power facilities.

The General Manager, Public Affairs of TCN, Ndidi Mbah, said in a statement issued today that the company’s crew would carry out scheduled preventive maintenance work on its 330kV Jos-Gombe transmission line on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 9am to 2pm.

The TCN said the annual maintenance exercise was important to enable it efficiently transmit bulk electricity to distribution load centres across the country.