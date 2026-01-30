back to top

YouthHubAfrica Media Internship Programme opens for entries

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Picture of journalists with their camera during a press conference used to illustrate the report. Credit:IPI
Blessing OTOIBHI
YOUTHHUBAFRICA Media is seeking applications to its internship programme (MIP) that offers young Nigerians a unique opportunity to build in-demand 21st-century digital media and employability skills.

The programme will combine hands-on digital media training with internship placements, equipping participants with practical experience and industry-relevant competencies.

Participants will be trained in photography, videography, development communication, social media management, and content curation.

The training is in-person for people living in Abuja. Applicants must have a laptop and must commit to attending the one-week training from March 11 – 16, 2026.

Deadline for applications is February 18, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

