YouthHubAfrica Media Internship Programme opens for entries

YOUTHHUBAFRICA Media is seeking applications to its internship programme (MIP) that offers young Nigerians a unique opportunity to build in-demand 21st-century digital media and employability skills.

The programme will combine hands-on digital media training with internship placements, equipping participants with practical experience and industry-relevant competencies.

Participants will be trained in photography, videography, development communication, social media management, and content curation.

The training is in-person for people living in Abuja. Applicants must have a laptop and must commit to attending the one-week training from March 11 – 16, 2026.

Deadline for applications is February 18, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.