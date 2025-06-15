YPP expels secretary over misconduct in Akwa Ibom

THE Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has expelled its state secretary, Kelvin Umoh, over allegations of gross misconduct, blackmail, and actions deemed detrimental to the unity and integrity of the party.

In his place, the party appointed Moses Antigha as the acting state secretary. This development was announced in a communiqué issued at the end of a general meeting held on Sunday in Uyo, the state capital.

The meeting, chaired by the Acting State Chairman, Elder Wisdom Udoka, accused Umoh of allegedly holding secret meetings with selected members to incite violence during party gatherings, thereby undermining the party’s cohesion and operational effectiveness.

The communiqué signed by Udoka and 125 executive members of the party stated that the expulsion followed due consultation with relevant party organs in line with the provisions of the party constitution, which empowers the Executive Committee to take disciplinary action against members whose conduct undermines the party’s values and objectives.

It was stated that the meeting expressed disappointment with Umoh for publicly contradicting official party decisions through unauthorised media appearances, thereby allegedly bringing the party into disrepute.

The party also condemned Umoh’s refusal to sign key financial documents, including a cheque meant for remitting 10 per cent of proceeds from the sale of nomination forms following the 2024 Local Government Elections—an action he reportedly took only after being compelled.

According to the communiqué, these actions violate Section 36.7 of the YPP Constitution, which prohibits the unauthorized disclosure of internal party affairs, the formation of parallel structures, disobedience to lawful directives, and any conduct likely to cause internal disaffection or undermine party discipline.

“In light of these developments, the Young Progressives Party has appointed the Deputy State Secretary, Mr. Moses Antigha, as the Acting Secretary of the YPP Akwa Ibom State Chapter and directed Ambassador Kelvin Umoh to return all party documents and property in his possession to the YPP State Secretariat within 24 hours. ” the communique partly read.

It reaffirmed commitment to the leadership of Udoka as the Acting Chairman of the party in upholding internal discipline, transparency, and unity, urging members to remain focused and committed to the party’s rebirth agenda and democratic mission.

In his address, Udoka described the gathering as a defining moment in the party’s history, a moment of rebirth, a renewed sense of purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the core ideals of social democracy, inclusive governance, and accountability, which form the foundational pillars of the YPP.